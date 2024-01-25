ISW explains how Russia is using the Il-76 crash

The Russian information space is using the crash of the Il-76 to sow internal discontent in Ukraine and undermine the West's desire to continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports .

Details

Analysts cite the words of Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Defense Committee of the Russian State Duma, who said that Ukraine deliberately shot down the IL-76 knowing that there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board. He also called for the suspension of all prisoner of war exchanges for an indefinite period.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev accused Ukraine's "internal political struggle" of involvement in the disaster.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the plane crash, accusing Ukraine of terrorism.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that such accusations by the Russian side are partly aimed at sowing discontent in Ukraine and increasing distrust of the Ukrainian government.

The exchange of prisoners of war is a sensitive issue for both Russia and Ukraine, and rhetorical references to prisoners of war predictably provoke an emotional reaction, - the report says.

In addition, Russian officials have made unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine shot down the IL-76 with American or German missile systems. Such statements are likely an attempt to dissuade Ukraine's Western partners from providing critical air defense systems needed for defense.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military plane carrying 63 people crashed near Belgorod, Russia, killing all on board. Later, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.



Russia demands to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian Il-76 aircraft

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation into the crash of the Russian Il-76. Currently, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working to establish the fate of all prisoners.

Russia reports finding black boxes from the Il-76