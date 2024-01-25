Russia reports finding black boxes from the Il-76

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101449 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112263 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142362 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139238 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177193 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172028 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284194 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167263 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48897 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38291 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71006 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40736 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60226 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101443 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284189 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261806 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60226 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142360 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107220 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107191 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123274 views
Russia reports finding black boxes from the Il-76

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50677 views

Both black boxes of the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod, Russia, have been found, Russian media report.

Russian media reported on the discovery of both black boxes of the IL-76 that crashed in Russia near Belgorod, UNN reports.

Details

Both black boxes of the IL-76 that crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24 have reportedly been found.

It is stated that both flight data recorders were located in the tail section of the plane. They have already been handed over to investigators, according to the Russian media.

Ukraine will insist on an international investigation, the DIU clarifies the fate of all prisoners: Zelensky on the crash of Russian IL-7624.01.24, 23:23 • 106706 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

