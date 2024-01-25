Russia reports finding black boxes from the Il-76

Russian media reported on the discovery of both black boxes of the IL-76 that crashed in Russia near Belgorod, UNN reports.

Details

Both black boxes of the IL-76 that crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24 have reportedly been found.

It is stated that both flight data recorders were located in the tail section of the plane. They have already been handed over to investigators, according to the Russian media.

