Ukraine will insist on an international investigation, the DIU clarifies the fate of all prisoners: Zelensky on the crash of Russian IL-76

Ukraine will insist on an international investigation of the IL-76 crash, while the GUR is working to find out the fate of all prisoners. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the crash of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region, UNN reports.

Zelensky summoned Umerov, Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Budanov, and Malyuk to report on the situation with the plane and the exchange.

"It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society. We need to establish all the clear facts. As much as possible, given that the downing of the plane occurred on the Russian territory - beyond our control," the Head of State said.

According to him, "facts" is the key word now.

"I heard from the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff about the use of the Air Force. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is working to find out the fate of all the prisoners. The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating all the circumstances. And I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to inform our partners about the available data. Our state will insist on an international investigation," Zelenskyy summarized.

Context

On January 24, an IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for an exchange.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information available yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian IL-76 aircraft and in what number.

At the same time, the Russians claim that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed plane. [Russia also demanded to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian IL-76 in the Belgorod region.