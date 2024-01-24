The crash of the Russian Il-76: Zelensky canceled regional trip

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his regional trip to the central regions until the circumstances of the crash of the Russian IL-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region are clarified. This was reported to Suspilne by a source in the Presidential Administration, UNN reports.

Details

There has been no official comment from the President's Office on the downing of the Russian IL-76 in the Belgorod region.

Earlier, speaking about the information about the crash of the Russian military aircraft IL-76 near Belgorod in Russia, the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak saidthat comments would be made later, as it takes time to clarify all the data.

Context

On January 24, an IL-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for an exchange.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. However, there is no information available yet.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence also statedthat there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian IL-76 aircraft and in what number.

At the same time, the Russians claim that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed plane. [Russia also demanded to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the crash of the Russian IL-76 in the Belgorod region.