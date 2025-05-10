Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

The US and President Donald Trump personally are obviously losing patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and if a truce cannot be achieved, America will tighten sanctions against Russia. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with BILD, reports UNN.

We call for a 30-day ceasefire so that peace talks can be prepared during this time. Now the ball is in Putin's court. Putin must respond to this proposal - Merz stressed.

According to him, if the Kremlin does not agree to a truce, the West is ready for a tough response.

In case of refusal, there will be a serious tightening of sanctions and large-scale support for Ukraine - political, financial and military - Merz added.

According to him, the US and personally Donald Trump support this approach and are "obviously losing patience" with Putin. The Chancellor believes that there is now an "amazingly high level of agreement" between European allies and the US.

If a truce cannot be achieved, the US will tighten sanctions against Russia. I note a certain agreement between the United States and Europe, as well as the willingness of Europe as a whole to continue negotiations - the Chancellor noted.

At the same time, when asked about possible personal negotiations with Putin, Merz answered evasively.

If the need arises, if it helps to end this war, I am ready to do a lot. But first we need to see if we can achieve the goal of a ceasefire after this weekend - he said.

A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" is taking place at the Residence of the President of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine agreed to this, and Russia is slow and sets conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues to "block" a complete ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the US, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation.