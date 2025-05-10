Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 10184 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 29378 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 53457 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 44708 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 63633 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70052 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62830 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65546 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70032 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 124581 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.5m/s
34%
750mm
Popular news

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

May 10, 12:44 AM • 17867 views

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

May 10, 01:24 AM • 12458 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

May 10, 01:41 AM • 16571 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

May 10, 02:36 AM • 11165 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

May 10, 03:38 AM • 15205 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 9724 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 124581 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 138355 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 121837 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 183441 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 53457 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 40470 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 47696 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 56445 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 35588 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Friedrich Merz stated that the US is ready to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation if a truce is not reached. Trump is losing patience with Putin's actions.

Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

The US and President Donald Trump personally are obviously losing patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and if a truce cannot be achieved, America will tighten sanctions against Russia. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with BILD, reports UNN.

We call for a 30-day ceasefire so that peace talks can be prepared during this time. Now the ball is in Putin's court. Putin must respond to this proposal 

- Merz stressed.

According to him, if the Kremlin does not agree to a truce, the West is ready for a tough response.

In case of refusal, there will be a serious tightening of sanctions and large-scale support for Ukraine - political, financial and military 

- Merz added.

According to him, the US and personally Donald Trump support this approach and are "obviously losing patience" with Putin. The Chancellor believes that there is now an "amazingly high level of agreement" between European allies and the US.

If a truce cannot be achieved, the US will tighten sanctions against Russia. I note a certain agreement between the United States and Europe, as well as the willingness of Europe as a whole to continue negotiations 

- the Chancellor noted.

At the same time, when asked about possible personal negotiations with Putin, Merz answered evasively.

If the need arises, if it helps to end this war, I am ready to do a lot. But first we need to see if we can achieve the goal of a ceasefire after this weekend 

- he said.

Trump said that the attempt to stop the war in Ukraine turned out to be more difficult than he thought – WSJ10.05.2025, 08:06 • 2902 views

Addition

A meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" is taking place at the Residence of the President of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine agreed to this, and Russia is slow and sets conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues to "block" a complete ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the US, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,768.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,400.37