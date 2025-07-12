Johnny Depp to play Jack Sparrow again in "Pirates of the Caribbean"? Media revealed details

The new "Pirates of the Caribbean" may see the return of the main characters from the original trilogy. This refers to Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann, according to UNN, citing The DisInsider.

Details

As stated in the material, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley will return to their famous roles. The film will be a soft reboot that will introduce new central characters to the universe.

However, there is currently no director, and once one signs a contract, the script will most likely be reworked. Disney D23 Expo will likely be the time when an official announcement about the new film will be made.

In addition, according to the publication, the Pirates film starring Margot Robbie, to which "Bumblebee" screenwriter Christina Hodson was attached, has been put on hold and will likely never be made.

Addendum

Earlier, Orlando Bloom spoke about the return of the main characters of the franchise. He said he was ready to play Will again and that bringing all the characters together after 20 years was a great idea.