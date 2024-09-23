One enemy Russian ship without cruise missiles is in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. In the Mediterranean, there is one ship with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.
One enemy ship, which is not a Kalibr carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This is stated in the operational information of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 on 23.09.2024, UNN reports.
There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
It is noted that there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
In addition, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 5 vessels to the Azov Sea, 4 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.
