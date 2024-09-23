ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183710 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140894 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180181 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104900 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

One enemy Russian ship without cruise missiles is in the Black Sea

One enemy Russian ship without cruise missiles is in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54789 views

In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. In the Mediterranean, there is one ship with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

One enemy ship, which is not a Kalibr carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This is stated in the operational information of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 on 23.09.2024, UNN reports.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,

- the Ukrainian Navy informs.

Details

It is noted that there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

Image

In addition, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 5 vessels to the Azov Sea, 4 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
snake-island-ukraineSnake Island (Ukraine)
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

Contact us about advertising