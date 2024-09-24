There is one hostile Russian ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers

One enemy ship, which is not a Kalibr carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This is stated in the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on September 24, 2024, UNN reports.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

In addition, the Kerch Strait was sailed through in Russia's interests overnight:

8 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;

8 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

