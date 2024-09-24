ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
There is one hostile Russian ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers

There is one hostile Russian ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55407 views

In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Mediterranean.

One enemy ship, which is not a Kalibr carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This is stated in the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on September 24, 2024, UNN reports.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

Image

In addition, the Kerch Strait was sailed through in Russia's interests overnight:

  • 8 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;
  • 8 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

Olga Rozgon

