There is one hostile Russian ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers
Kyiv • UNN
In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship on combat duty that is not a Kalibr carrier. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Mediterranean.
One enemy ship, which is not a Kalibr carrier, is on combat duty in the Black Sea. This is stated in the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on September 24, 2024, UNN reports.
There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
It is noted that there is 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
In addition, the Kerch Strait was sailed through in Russia's interests overnight:
- 8 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 8 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.
A real outpost in the Black Sea: border guards showed what Zmeinyi Island looks like today20.09.24, 15:57 • 14393 views