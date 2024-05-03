134 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 134 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 116 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

At the Liman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region and the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka, Vyymka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 50 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove and Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times.

On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 8 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

