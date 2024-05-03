Plus 1270 occupants and 22 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 472 140 people, 7354 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/05/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 472,140 (+1270) people,

tanks - 7354 (+22) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14129 (+33) units,

artillery systems - 12102 (+58) units,

MLRS - 1053 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 786 (+2) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9580 (+19),

cruise missiles - 2126 (+0),

ships / boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 16266 (+42) units,

special equipment - 1993 (+5).

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes against the enemy - General Staff