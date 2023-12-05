Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted 12 strikes on enemy forces, targeting their personnel, weapons and anti-aircraft systems, the General Staff reports.
Within the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 10 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported in the morning report reported by the General Staff. reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the missile troops inflicted the following targets:
- 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- 2 strikes were inflicted on anti-aircraft missile systems,
- 7 on enemy artillery.
Over the past day, a total of 73 combat clashes took place over the past day.