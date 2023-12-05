Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Within the last day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 10 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was reported in the morning report reported by the General Staff. reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the missile troops inflicted the following targets:

3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

2 strikes were inflicted on anti-aircraft missile systems,

7 on enemy artillery.

Over the past day, a total of 73 combat clashes took place over the past day.