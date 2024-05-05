Ukraine's General Staff: 103 combat engagements over the last day, enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks

The enemy attempted to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders more than 90 times, launched 2 missile and 100 air strikes and fired 57 missile attacks. At the same time, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas where personnel were concentrated, and 7 enemy targets were hit, including the Russian invaders' radar and air defense.

Update as of 18.00 05.05.2024 on the Russian invasion.

Over the last day, 103 combat engagements were registered.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 100 air strikes, fired 57 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted an air strike near the village of Hremyach in Chernihiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Yelino, Klyusy, Semenivka, Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Tarasivka in Sumy region.

On the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 11 attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched an air strike on the city of Kharkiv. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region. Over 10 localities suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka in Luhansk region; Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyymka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Diliyivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Progress, Vovche and Halytsynivka in Donetsk Oblast. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times. The enemy launched air strikes near Yevhenivka and Yelizavetivka in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohirya, Robotyne, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhya region.

On the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, Velyetenske, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Ingulets, Antonivka and Sadove in the Kherson region.

It is also reported that during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, the missile troops destroyed 1 area of personnel concentration, 3 radar stations, 2 air defense facilities and 2 enemy artillery pieces.

The day before, UNN reported, citing the General Staff, that 74 combat engagements were recorded over the course of the day. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

