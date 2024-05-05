ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Ukraine's General Staff: 103 combat engagements over the last day, enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks

Ukraine's General Staff: 103 combat engagements over the last day, enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67722 views

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.

The enemy attempted to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders more than 90 times, launched 2 missile and 100 air strikes and fired 57 missile attacks. At the same time, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas where personnel were concentrated, and 7 enemy targets were hit, including the Russian invaders' radar and air defense.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Update as of 18.00 05.05.2024 on the Russian invasion.

Over the last day, 103 combat engagements were registered.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 100 air strikes, fired 57 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted an air strike near the village of Hremyach in Chernihiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Yelino, Klyusy, Semenivka, Oleksandrivka, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Tarasivka in Sumy region.

On the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 11 attacks near the settlements of Sinkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched an air strike on the city of Kharkiv. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region. Over 10 localities suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka in Luhansk region; Terny and Torske  in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyymka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Diliyivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Progress, Vovche and Halytsynivka in Donetsk Oblast. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sokil, Novopokrovske and  Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times. The enemy launched air strikes near Yevhenivka and Yelizavetivka in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

On the Orikhivsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohirya, Robotyne, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhya  region.

On the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day,  with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, Velyetenske, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Ingulets, Antonivka and Sadove in the Kherson region.

Image

It is also reported that during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Image

In addition, the missile troops destroyed 1 area of personnel concentration, 3 radar stations, 2 air defense facilities and 2 enemy artillery pieces.

Recall

The day before, UNN reported, citing the General Staff, that 74 combat engagements were recorded over the course of the day. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 56 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Easter at the front: how the military celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord05.05.24, 17:13 • 102620 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bilohiriaBilohiria
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
kamianskeKamianske
vuhledarUgledar
ternyThorns
berestoveBerestovo
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
chernihivChernihiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising