Easter at the front: how the military celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord

For the third year in a row, Ukrainians have been celebrating Easter in the midst of war, and our military are no exception, celebrating the holiday in the trenches at the front.

UNN decided to make a collection of photos and videos of soldiers on the front line celebrating Easter.

Details

As UNN previously wrote , today, on May 5, Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate one of the greatest religious holidays - the Resurrection of the Lord. Ukrainians were congratulated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that the answer to the question of why Ukrainians survived is that "in the most difficult circumstances and in the darkest times, we are able to give birth to light.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, also congratulated Ukrainians and called on them to honor the memory of every Ukrainian soldier on Easter.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a photoof Ukrainian soldiers celebrating Easter at the front.

Soldiers of the 10th Air Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" also showed footage of Easter celebrations. In the video , a fighter of the brigade with Easter cake and Easter eggs visited a destroyed church in Donetsk region.

Everyone celebrates Easter again in their own way. Unfortunately, our soldiers are unable to celebrate it with their families, but we know that thanks to their resilience and perseverance, the enemy will be defeated and everyone will return to their homes. Please remember those who are in the fields and trenches, respect their courage and bravery, and help bring our victory closer - reads the post below the video.

Soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade also shared photos of their Easter celebrations.

Our Easter at the front. The meaning of this holiday is the victory of life over death. This is why we continue to fight. We are fighting for the sake of those who are waiting for us at home every day - the post says.

The video of the soldiers banging on Easter eggswas also released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

First, they beat the enemy, and then - Easter eggs: how border guards on the front line celebrate Easter - reads the post below the video.

The border guards also published a video in which the soldiers use a game of "rock, paper, scissors" to decide who will get the most delicious part of the Easter cake - the top.

The footage of police officers celebrating Easter at the front was also published by Oleksiy Biloshytsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

I congratulate all Christians of the Eastern rite on Easter! Faith gave David the strength to overcome Goliath, and the faith of the Ukrainian people gives us the strength to overcome our enemies. May all prayers be answered and protect us from evil. Christ is risen! Ukraine will win - the post says.

Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade are also going to congratulate the occupiers.

"A festive combination of Bespaly's boards and Bertolet's eggs. Christ is risen, but the occupiers, after meeting with our kamikaze drones, are not! Happy Easter, friends! Together to victory," the post reads. In the photo you can see the painted shells for the drones.

The pilots of the Army Aviation Command also sent an original Easter greeting to Ukrainians. The soldiers published a photo of a military helicopter with traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs in the launcher for unguided missiles and lard on top.

Christ is Risen! He is truly risen

Soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also showed the blessing of Easter cakes.

In this difficult time, we all want a little bit of the Lord's miracle. And faith in the irreversible victory of good over evil, life over death, helps us overcome difficulties. In between heavy battles, the soldiers of the Brave Brigade also celebrated the bright holiday of Easter. Modestly, but surrounded by the brightest people. Today, the chaplain of one of the battalions of the 66th separate mechanized brigade congratulated his comrades on the holiday. There were sincere smiles, warm conversations, friendly hugs and, of course, the blessing of Easter goodies. We sincerely congratulate you on the Easter holiday! Christ is risen is stated in the post.

