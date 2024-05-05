NATO is considering options for NATO troops to intervene in the war in Ukraine - media

NATO has recognized at least two options under which the Alliance's troops could directly intervene in Ukraine's war with Russia. La Repubblica writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

The publication emphasizes that there are currently no operational plans that provide for the deployment of people, but only estimates of possible plans, the so-called "red lines," after which third parties will be involved in the war.

For example, the Alliance could intervene in the war in Ukraine in the event of a breakthrough on the northwestern border, as it "would create a corridor between Kyiv and Belarus." These are the first "red lines" for NATO.

The second option under which NATO member states could deploy troops to Ukraine is a military provocation against the Baltic states, Poland, or a targeted attack on Moldova. It is noted that is not necessarily an invasion, so it could also be a military strike to test the West's reaction.

In particular, this may be an attempt to test the ability to respond in the "possible confusion" phase, i.e. during the European Parliament elections and the US presidential election .

It is vital for Western leaders to send a clear message to Vladimir Putin: it is one thing to penetrate deeply into eastern territories, but it is another to conquer the capital or to involve third countries in the war. In other words: Ukraine cannot lose, and the Atlantic Alliance is ready to intervene directly to prevent Kyiv's collapse - La Repubblica emphasizes

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that NATO should play a more pronounced coordinating role in supporting Ukraine.