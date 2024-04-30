Russian army actively advances at Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

Ukrainian troops fought 96 combat engagements on Tuesday. Most of the Russian attacks took place at the positions of our defenders in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 96 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 109 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

In the Kupyansk sector , our troops repelled three attacks near Berestove and Kopanky in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 16 enemy attacks near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region, and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled the enemy 24 times. The occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as near Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region with the support of aviation.

In the Avdiivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the militants' offensive near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region. They repelled 10 enemy attacks there on Tuesday.

At Orikhivskein direction and, the Ossians also attacked our defenders' positions twice near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region under the cover of air force.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, and twice unsuccessfully launched an offensive near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

It is also known that during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the positions of the Russians. Another position of the invaders was hit by soldiers from missile and artillery units.