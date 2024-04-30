Russian army actively advances at Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100146 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110752 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153420 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157151 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174767 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165910 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24329 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37825 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 24789 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 31406 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 28469 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227422 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213306 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238972 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100146 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113475 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114346 views
Actual
Russian army actively advances at Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

Russian army actively advances at Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48715 views

On Tuesday, Ukrainian defenders withstood 96 combat engagements against Russian attacks on several fronts, repelling attacks in seven directions

Ukrainian troops fought 96 combat engagements on Tuesday. Most of the Russian attacks took place at the positions of our defenders in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 96 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 29 air strikes, fired 109 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector , our troops repelled three attacks near Berestove and Kopanky in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces withstood 16 enemy attacks  near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region, and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled the enemy 24 times. The occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, as well as near Verkhnekamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region with the support of aviation.

In the Avdiivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the militants' offensive near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region. They repelled 10 enemy attacks there on Tuesday.

At Orikhivskein direction and, the Ossians also attacked our defenders' positions twice near Staromayorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region under the cover of air force.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River, and twice unsuccessfully launched an offensive near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

Optional

It is also known that during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the positions of the Russians. Another position of the invaders was hit by soldiers from missile and artillery units.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ternyThorns
berestoveBerestovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
bakhmutBakhmut
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising