Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in Avdiivka sector over the last day - General Staff

During the day, 97 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, including 28 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 6 attacks near Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv region; Andriivka and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven attacks carried out by the enemy with the support of aviation near Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region, as well as Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Novyi, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylove and west of Semenivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector , the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, it carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivka, Lvov, Tyahynka, Tokarivka in Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of personnel concentration and 3 control points, and missile troops struck 1 enemy control point.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 470,870 personnel and 7,332 tanks.