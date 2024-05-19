ukenru
"The world can stop Russian terror": Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strike on recreation center in Kharkiv region

"The world can stop Russian terror": Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strike on recreation center in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104556 views

Amid the latest Russian attack on the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reminded that the world can stop Russian terror over Ukrainian cities by increasing military support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world can stop the Russian terror of Ukrainian cities - for this it is necessary to have the political will to increase military support for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's post on Telegram. 

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that virtually every hour there are new reports on Russian terrorist strikes. According to him, missiles, bombs, and artillery are the only things that allow Russia to continue its aggression. 

The Head of State reminded that only today and only as a result of one of the shelling in Kharkiv region 16 people were injured, five were killed. 

The world can stop Russian terror, and the lack of political will among leaders must be overcome. Two Petriots for Kharkiv will make a fundamental difference. Air defense systems for our other cities and sufficient support for our soldiers on the front line will ensure the defeat of Russian terror

- The President of Ukraine said. 

Recall

This afternoon, May 19, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv region. The invaders hit a recreation center , killing 5 people and wounding 16, including 8 in critical condition. It is also known that an 8-year-old girl is among the wounded. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising