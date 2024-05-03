Three civilians were injured as a result of a combined Russian attack on Chuhuiv
Kyiv • UNN
Three civilians were injured in a combined attack by Russian troops on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region using S-300 missiles and Tornado-S missiles with cluster munitions.
Russian troops launched a combined attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, injuring three civilians. This was reported by the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .
According to the investigation, on May 3, around 11:30 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled Chuhuiv. The building of the railway station, an apartment building and cars were damaged. Three civilians were injured: two men aged 45 and a 34-year-old man. The victims were taken to the hospital,
Details
According to preliminary data, the enemy launched a combined attack on the city: two S-300 missiles and two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warheads.
Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.
Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
As UNN previously reported , at noon , Russian troops struck, using cluster munitions, at Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers also struck at Vovchansk.