Three civilians were injured as a result of a combined Russian attack on Chuhuiv

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, injuring three civilians. This was reported by the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on May 3, around 11:30 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled Chuhuiv. The building of the railway station, an apartment building and cars were damaged. Three civilians were injured: two men aged 45 and a 34-year-old man. The victims were taken to the hospital, - the statement said.

Details

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched a combined attack on the city: two S-300 missiles and two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warheads.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

As UNN previously reported , at noon , Russian troops struck, using cluster munitions, at Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers also struck at Vovchansk.