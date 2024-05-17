NABU plans to seize land of ATO participants - Rada calls it immoral

Law enforcement plans to seize the land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants is a manifestation of injustice to these people who risked their lives for their country. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykola Velychkovych in an exclusive interview with UNN.

According to the MP, if the ATO participants applied for and received the land plots legally, they are bona fide purchasers. Therefore, the NABU should not have any claims against these people, and any arrest is out of the question.

If law enforcement officers believe that there may have been illegal actions by others, this is a separate story.

"According to the law, if people have the status of combatants, they have the right to exercise their right to receive certain benefits from the state, including a free land plot. How can you arrest them? It's their land. They have exercised their right, and any government agencies, whether law enforcement or anti-corruption, should treat them with understanding, both from the point of view of law and morality. By making such decisions, we are simply throwing injustice at those people who risked their lives for the sake of the country," Velichkovych said.

Optional

We are talking about land plots that more than a thousand ATO participants received in 2017-18 as free privatization.

According to SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova during a meeting of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the Solskyi case, the seizure of these land plots is planned in the near future .

"Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. So far, in March of this year, we have received a number of examinations, which are actually attached to the materials of the petition, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and in the near future we will decide on further measures," the SAPO representative told .

Former adviser to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, lawyer Oleh Shram, in a comment to UNN earlier said that there is an important detail missing in this case: NABU is silent about the fate of ATO soldiers who received the land plots that allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine.

"We have not heard from NABU that these ATO soldiers had no right to the land plots. That is, it turns out that they received them legally. On what grounds should they be deprived of the right to land plots that they received in accordance with the procedure established by law and exercised their right provided for by law," Shram said in a comment to UNN.