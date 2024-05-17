NABU plans to seize land of ATO participants - Rada calls it immoral

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

NABU plans to seize land of ATO participants - Rada calls it immoral

NABU plans to seize land of ATO participants - Rada calls it immoral

Kyiv  •  UNN

NABU plans to seize land of ATO participants - the Rada calls it immoral.

Law enforcement plans to seize the land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants is a manifestation of injustice to these people who risked their lives for their country. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykola Velychkovych in an exclusive interview with UNN.

According to the MP, if the ATO participants applied for and received the land plots legally, they are bona fide purchasers. Therefore, the NABU should not have any claims against these people, and any arrest is out of the question.

If law enforcement officers believe that there may have been illegal actions by others, this is a separate story.

"According to the law, if people have the status of combatants, they have the right to exercise their right to receive certain benefits from the state, including a free land plot. How can you arrest them? It's their land. They have exercised their right, and any government agencies, whether law enforcement or anti-corruption, should treat them with understanding, both from the point of view of law and morality. By making such decisions, we are simply throwing injustice at those people who risked their lives for the sake of the country," Velichkovych said.

We are talking about land plots that more than a thousand ATO participants received in 2017-18 as free privatization.

According to SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova during a meeting of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the Solskyi case, the seizure of these land plots is planned in the near future .

"Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. So far, in March of this year, we have received a number of examinations, which are actually attached to the materials of the petition, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and in the near future we will decide on further measures," the SAPO representative told .

Former adviser to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation, lawyer Oleh Shram, in a comment to UNN earlier said that there is an important detail missing in this case: NABU is silent about the fate of ATO soldiers who received the land plots that allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Ukraine.

"We have not heard from NABU that these ATO soldiers had no right to the land plots. That is, it turns out that they received them legally. On what grounds should they be deprived of the right to land plots that they received in accordance with the procedure established by law and exercised their right provided for by law," Shram said in a comment to UNN.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

