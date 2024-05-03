Vietnam experiences the longest heat wave in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of fish die in reservoirs in the south of the country

Vietnam is reporting a record heat wave, with evaporation from lakes killing thousands of fish. AFP photos show residents trying to pull dead fish out of the water by moving on boats through a reservoir of more than 120 hectares, UNN reports .

Details

Large parts of Southeast Asia are now covered by a severe heat wave. It is noted that in South Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh City metropolis has recorded the longest heat wave in 30 years. According to meteorologists, since the beginning of the year, the daily temperature has almost always exceeded 35 degrees. Some regions have recently recorded temperatures of around 40 degrees.

Despite the desperate efforts of local farmers, the heat caused the water in the reservoir to drop too low for the fish to survive. AFP cites estimates that up to 200 tons of fish may have died.

"All the fish in the Song May reservoir have died because of the lack of water. The stench has turned our lives upside down over the past ten days," a local resident named Nghia told AFP.

For reference

Southeast Asia has been struggling with high temperatures for several weeks now. In India, the temperature reached 43°C. Thailand and Bangladesh are reporting record heat. Meanwhile, in Kenya, heavy rains and landslides have killed nearly 200 people.

Recall

UNN reported that according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2023 was the warmest year since the beginning of global measurements. Scientific experts believe that 2024 will be even warmer.

In the Philippines , classes in all schools have been suspended due to a heat wave that has reached 50 degrees Celsius, exacerbated by the El Niño climate phenomenon.