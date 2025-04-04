$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Hryvnia to Dollar Exchange Rate: Banker's Forecast for the End of June and the End of the Year

By the end of June, the hryvnia will fluctuate within the range of 41. 2-41.5 UAH per dollar, and by the end of the year it will not devalue to 45 UAH, according to Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.

Economy • March 20, 11:59 AM • 8428 views

AUJU named Harlan the most outstanding athlete of Ukraine

Olga Kharlan was recognized by the Ukrainian Fencing Association as the greatest athlete of all time. The fencer has 6 Olympic medals, 6 World Championship gold medals and 8 European Championship gold medals.

Society • December 23, 12:50 AM • 71986 views

SBC Ukraine Awards 2024: focus on sports, marketing and creativity

SBC Ukraine Awards 2024: focus on sports, marketing and creativity.

Sports • December 19, 11:55 AM • 14106 views

Olympic champion Olga Harlan is on the cover of Playboy Ukraine

Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan is on the cover of the September issue of Playboy Ukraine. The six-time Olympic medalist shared a photo on Instagram, thanking the team for the project.

UNN Lite • September 20, 05:58 PM • 105587 views

Olympic saber Harlan brought 10 million hryvnias during the auction: money will be allocated to the Armed Forces

Olga Harlan's Olympic saber was sold at auction for UAH 10 million. The funds will be used to purchase ShaBlya automated turrets for the Ukrainian infantry, said Serhiy Prytula.

Society • August 16, 08:59 AM • 15964 views

Participants and medalists of the 2024 Olympics arrive in Kyiv: first comments from athletes

Participants and medalists of the 2024 Olympics have returned to Ukraine. Among them are Zhan Beleniuk, Lyudmyla Luzan, Parviz Nasibov and others, who brought the country 12 medals, including 3 gold.

Sports • August 13, 12:48 PM • 16691 views

"We were able to inspire everyone and show our will to win": Zelensky shared a video with Ukrainian Olympians

The President of Ukraine celebrated the success of the athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Zelensky shared the video, calling the Olympians the pride of Ukraine and emphasizing their will to win.

Sports • August 12, 07:54 AM • 38294 views

The XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris are officially over: Ukraine has shown the best result in 12 years

At the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 awards: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. This is Ukraine's best result in terms of the number of gold medals over the past 12 years.

Sports • August 11, 10:23 PM • 27821 views

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei wins the most medals at the Paris Olympics

Zhang Yufei won six Olympic medals at the Paris Games, becoming the most successful athlete of the tournament. Frenchman Leon Marchand is the leader in the number of gold medals with five.

Sports • August 11, 03:34 PM • 35782 views

Ukrainian canoeist forced to tape over part of the "I am Ukrainian" sign on her boat at the Olympics

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, organizers forced Ukrainian canoeist Anastasia Rybachok to cover part of the "I am Ukrainian" sign on her boat. The International Canoe Federation considers this inscription to be propaganda.

Sports • August 7, 02:03 PM • 15547 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 4

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 4. The day before, Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team won its first gold medal of the Games.

Sports • August 4, 06:37 AM • 26922 views

Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team wins gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team won the team tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Olga Kharlan, Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and Yulia Bakastova brought Ukraine its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Sports • August 3, 06:57 PM • 122063 views

Sabre fencing: Ukraine's women's national team reaches the final of the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team defeated Japan in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics with a score of 45:32. The final match will take place at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • August 3, 02:10 PM • 25257 views

Ukrainian fencers reach the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics

The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team defeated Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. The Ukrainians will meet Japan in the semifinals on August 4.

Sports • August 3, 12:21 PM • 20981 views

Olympics 2024: Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk qualifies for the triple jump final

The women's triple jump competition has started at the 2024 Olympics. Bekh-Romanchuk finished the qualification with a result of 14.30 m and made it to the top 12.

Sports • August 2, 06:39 PM • 25183 views

The first Ukrainian athletes began to return from the 2024 Olympics

Female epee fencers became the first Ukrainian athletes to return from the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They were solemnly welcomed at Kyiv Central Railway Station on August 1.

Sports • August 1, 10:45 AM • 13139 views

Olympics 2024: Victoria Us took 11th place in the final of the rowing slalom

Ukrainian athlete Victoria Us finished 11th in the canoe slalom final at the 2024 Olympic Games. Her result was 113.98 seconds with four penalty seconds.

Sports • July 31, 04:16 PM • 21733 views

Viktoriya Us reached the final in rowing slalom at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Viktoriia Us qualified for the final of the Olympic Games in the women's single sculls slalom with the eighth best time. Despite the penalty seconds, she successfully completed the semifinal race and is preparing for the final.

Sports • July 31, 03:02 PM • 18606 views

Olympics 2024: tennis player Kostiuk managed to make it to the 1/4 finals, while Svitolina dropped out

Elina Svitolina lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 Olympics. Marta Kostiuk defeated Maria Sakkari and reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament.

Sports • July 30, 04:45 PM • 22066 views

“I know who doesn't need to shake hands with": Harlan on hugging ex-Russian after winning Olympic fight

Olga Harlan commented on her hug with Anna Bashta after the fight at the Olympics. The Ukrainian emphasized that Bashta has been representing Azerbaijan, not Russia, for 5 years.

Sports • July 30, 10:57 AM • 18273 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on July 30

Ukrainian athletes will compete in 9 sports at the Olympics in Paris on July 30. Olga Kharlan won a bronze medal in fencing on July 29, opening the tally of awards for the Ukrainian national team.

Sports • July 30, 06:29 AM • 17948 views

Olga Kharlan wins bronze medal in fencing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the third place match, she defeated Choi Sibin of the Republic of Korea with a score of 15:14.

Sports • July 29, 07:13 PM • 66231 views

Olympics 2024: Olga Harlan lost in the semifinals, will fight for bronze

Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan lost to French fencer Sarah Balzer in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics with a score of 7:15. Harlan will continue to fight for the bronze medal in the match that will take place today at 21:50.

Sports • July 29, 05:34 PM • 21954 views

Tennis: Kostiuk reaches third round of 2024 Olympics, Yastremska eliminated

Kostiuk defeated Frenchwoman Borel and reached the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament. Yastremska lost to Osorio and dropped out of the singles competition.

Sports • July 29, 02:31 PM • 17977 views

Olga Harlan reaches the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games in sabre fencing

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan defeated Hungary's Anna Marton in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics with a score of 15:7. The sabre semifinal match will take place no earlier than 20:00.

Sports • July 29, 02:09 PM • 18782 views

Olympics 2024: Ukrainian athletes take fifth place in synchronized diving

Kirill Bolyukh and Alexey Sereda took 5th place in the synchronized ski jumping from the 10-meter tower at the Olympics in Paris. The athletes admitted that they were disappointed with the result, but remain optimistic.

Sports • July 29, 12:48 PM • 17234 views

Olga Harlan reaches the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan defeated Azerbaijani representative Anna Bashta with a score of 15:6. Harlan has reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics, and her next opponent is still unknown.

Sports • July 29, 12:32 PM • 16692 views

Fencer Harlan triumphs in her first fight at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan won her first match at the 2024 Olympics in sabre, defeating Japan's Fukushima with a score of 15:9. Harlan's next fight in the 1/8 finals will take place at 15:05 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 29, 09:27 AM • 18771 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on July 30

On July 29, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports at the Games in Paris. Medals will be up for grabs in fencing, judo, diving, cycling and gymnastics.

Sports • July 29, 05:49 AM • 17201 views

Ukrainian fencer Kryvytska did not shake hands with the Russian after the fight. Her opponent responded with a swear word

Ukrainian fencer Olena Kryvytska defeated Russian Maya Guchmazova, who was competing under the flag of Georgia, at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland, and refused to shake hands with her opponent, to which the Russian athlete reacted with foul language.

Sports • June 18, 04:55 PM • 18008 views