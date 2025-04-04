By the end of June, the hryvnia will fluctuate within the range of 41. 2-41.5 UAH per dollar, and by the end of the year it will not devalue to 45 UAH, according to Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.
Olga Kharlan was recognized by the Ukrainian Fencing Association as the greatest athlete of all time. The fencer has 6 Olympic medals, 6 World Championship gold medals and 8 European Championship gold medals.
SBC Ukraine Awards 2024: focus on sports, marketing and creativity.
Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan is on the cover of the September issue of Playboy Ukraine. The six-time Olympic medalist shared a photo on Instagram, thanking the team for the project.
Olga Harlan's Olympic saber was sold at auction for UAH 10 million. The funds will be used to purchase ShaBlya automated turrets for the Ukrainian infantry, said Serhiy Prytula.
Participants and medalists of the 2024 Olympics have returned to Ukraine. Among them are Zhan Beleniuk, Lyudmyla Luzan, Parviz Nasibov and others, who brought the country 12 medals, including 3 gold.
The President of Ukraine celebrated the success of the athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Zelensky shared the video, calling the Olympians the pride of Ukraine and emphasizing their will to win.
At the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 awards: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. This is Ukraine's best result in terms of the number of gold medals over the past 12 years.
Zhang Yufei won six Olympic medals at the Paris Games, becoming the most successful athlete of the tournament. Frenchman Leon Marchand is the leader in the number of gold medals with five.
At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, organizers forced Ukrainian canoeist Anastasia Rybachok to cover part of the "I am Ukrainian" sign on her boat. The International Canoe Federation considers this inscription to be propaganda.
Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 sports at the Olympics in Paris on August 4. The day before, Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team won its first gold medal of the Games.
Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team won the team tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Olga Kharlan, Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk and Yulia Bakastova brought Ukraine its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team defeated Japan in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics with a score of 45:32. The final match will take place at 21:00 Kyiv time.
The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team defeated Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. The Ukrainians will meet Japan in the semifinals on August 4.
The women's triple jump competition has started at the 2024 Olympics. Bekh-Romanchuk finished the qualification with a result of 14.30 m and made it to the top 12.
Female epee fencers became the first Ukrainian athletes to return from the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They were solemnly welcomed at Kyiv Central Railway Station on August 1.
Ukrainian athlete Victoria Us finished 11th in the canoe slalom final at the 2024 Olympic Games. Her result was 113.98 seconds with four penalty seconds.
Ukrainian athlete Viktoriia Us qualified for the final of the Olympic Games in the women's single sculls slalom with the eighth best time. Despite the penalty seconds, she successfully completed the semifinal race and is preparing for the final.
Elina Svitolina lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 Olympics. Marta Kostiuk defeated Maria Sakkari and reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament.
Olga Harlan commented on her hug with Anna Bashta after the fight at the Olympics. The Ukrainian emphasized that Bashta has been representing Azerbaijan, not Russia, for 5 years.
Ukrainian athletes will compete in 9 sports at the Olympics in Paris on July 30. Olga Kharlan won a bronze medal in fencing on July 29, opening the tally of awards for the Ukrainian national team.
Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In the third place match, she defeated Choi Sibin of the Republic of Korea with a score of 15:14.
Ukrainian fencer Olga Harlan lost to French fencer Sarah Balzer in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics with a score of 7:15. Harlan will continue to fight for the bronze medal in the match that will take place today at 21:50.
Kostiuk defeated Frenchwoman Borel and reached the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament. Yastremska lost to Osorio and dropped out of the singles competition.
Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan defeated Hungary's Anna Marton in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics with a score of 15:7. The sabre semifinal match will take place no earlier than 20:00.
Kirill Bolyukh and Alexey Sereda took 5th place in the synchronized ski jumping from the 10-meter tower at the Olympics in Paris. The athletes admitted that they were disappointed with the result, but remain optimistic.
Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan defeated Azerbaijani representative Anna Bashta with a score of 15:6. Harlan has reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics, and her next opponent is still unknown.
Ukrainian fencer Olha Harlan won her first match at the 2024 Olympics in sabre, defeating Japan's Fukushima with a score of 15:9. Harlan's next fight in the 1/8 finals will take place at 15:05 Kyiv time.
On July 29, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports at the Games in Paris. Medals will be up for grabs in fencing, judo, diving, cycling and gymnastics.
Ukrainian fencer Olena Kryvytska defeated Russian Maya Guchmazova, who was competing under the flag of Georgia, at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland, and refused to shake hands with her opponent, to which the Russian athlete reacted with foul language.