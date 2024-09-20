Olympic champion Olga Harlan is on the cover of Playboy Ukraine

Ukrainian Olympic sabre fencing champion Olga Harlan is to be featured on the cover of the September issue of Playboy Ukraine magazine. She told about it on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

Thanks to the incredibly creative and professional team for making it all happen - Harlan captioned her own photo.

As you know, at the 2024 Olympic Games, Harlan won gold in the team sabre fencing tournament and bronze in the individual competition.

With six Olympic medals, Olga set a Ukrainian record for the number of awards at the Games.

In total, Harlan has two golds, one silver, and three bronzes in the history of performances at the Olympic Games.

Olga Harlan's Olympic saber sold at auction for UAH 10 million. The funds will be used to purchase ShaBlya automated turrets for the Ukrainian infantry