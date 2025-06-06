Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

A locomotive derailed due to the explosion of tracks in the Belgorod region of Russia. According to preliminary information, this happened as a result of an explosive device. This is reported by the Governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

In the Prokhorovsky district, a spare locomotive derailed. According to preliminary information, this was due to an explosive device planted under the rails. - the official's post reads.

According to him, train traffic was delayed by 2.5 hours. A section of the railway track was also damaged.

Let us remind you

Two railway disasters in Russia on the night of Sunday, June 1. According to updated data from Russian media, in the Bryansk region, according to the latest data, seven people died and 66 were injured as a result of the collapse of the bridge, 44 of whom were hospitalized.

An explosion occurred on railway tracks in the Voronezh region of Russia: Russian media reports a detonation