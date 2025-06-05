An explosion occurred on railway tracks in the Voronezh region of Russia: Russian media reports a detonation

An explosion occurred on the railway tracks in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. It is reported that a section of the railway was blown up, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The explosion occurred on the stretch between the Yevdakovo and Saguny stations. Train traffic has been stopped on one side. It is claimed that a section of the railway was "blown up".

According to Russian media, preliminary reports indicate that several explosive devices were allegedly found on the railway tracks near the site of the explosion. Demining teams are working at the scene.

"Two passenger trains heading south are standing. They are not being allowed to proceed yet," Russian media reported.

Russian railway workers reported that an operational headquarters is working to coordinate efforts to eliminate the consequences of the explosion on the South-Eastern Railway. In turn, the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, writes that the driver of one of the trains noticed minor damage to the track.

The movement of several trains has been stopped, but there were no cars. It is also reported that there were no casualties.

Addition

An explosion was recorded near the "Gornik" hotel in Olenegorsk, Murmansk region of Russia. There were also reports of an attack on an airfield in the Moscow region. In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian freight train was blown up, which, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, was carrying fuel and military cargo to Crimea.