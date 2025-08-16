$41.450.06
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A red carpet is laid out for a war criminal, the world has gone mad: Kharlan emotionally reacted to the meeting of Putin and Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Olha Kharlan emotionally reacted to the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska. The fencer condemned the red carpet laid out for the "war criminal."

A red carpet is laid out for a war criminal, the world has gone mad: Kharlan emotionally reacted to the meeting of Putin and Trump

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan emotionally reacted to the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, as well as the red carpet for the war criminal, reports UNN.

Here we are surprised that all sorts of pro-Putin athletes are allowed to international competitions... Here, b...a, they roll out the red carpet for a war criminal! The world has gone mad... Completely... 

- Kharlan wrote on Threads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Addition

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, a stage has been prepared on the runway for Trump and Putin.

The red carpet is laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

A European diplomat stated that the arrival of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on the red carpet would be "hard to stomach".

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Olha Kharlan
United States