A red carpet is laid out for a war criminal, the world has gone mad: Kharlan emotionally reacted to the meeting of Putin and Trump

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan emotionally reacted to the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, as well as the red carpet for the war criminal, reports UNN.

Here we are surprised that all sorts of pro-Putin athletes are allowed to international competitions... Here, b...a, they roll out the red carpet for a war criminal! The world has gone mad... Completely... - Kharlan wrote on Threads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Addition

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, a stage has been prepared on the runway for Trump and Putin.

The red carpet is laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

A European diplomat stated that the arrival of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on the red carpet would be "hard to stomach".