In Lviv, only one ASC is currently ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72759 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105524 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152682 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249237 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165145 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43611 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38417 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32299 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56817 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50813 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211462 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224088 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72759 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50813 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56817 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112678 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113593 views
In Lviv, only one ASC is currently ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data

In Lviv, only one ASC is currently ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 199175 views

In Lviv, only one Administrative Service Center at 14a Khvylovoho Street is currently ready to accept persons liable for military service for data clarification.

Currently, only one ASC in Lviv can provide military personnel with the service of updating their military records. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services of Lviv.

Details

When asked whether men can already update their military registration data in Lviv's ASCs, the call center answered: "As of now, only one office at 14a M. Khvylovoho Street has received access. All others are waiting.

There are 12 administrative service centers in Lviv.

Kyiv's ASCs are ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data from today5/18/24, 9:49 AM • 183617 views

Addendum

Earlier, Oleksandr Kulepin , deputy head of the Lviv RMA, assuredthat the Lviv region's ASCs would be ready to provide the service of "updating the data of persons liable for military service" on the 18th.

He noted that on May 16, a news item citing the Lviv Regional State Administration stated that "the government has not yet provided ASCs with access to the necessary systems.

However, they forgot to say that this information is already a week out of date, because we talked about it on May 8. This outdated information has already been disseminated by a number of other media outlets, which is spreading the "betrayal". There is no treason. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have already worked out the mechanism, have already trained administrators and have already provided access,

- Kulepin wrote on Facebook.

Recall

Today, on May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force, which, in particular, gives persons liable for military service the right to a postponement of mobilization during martial law. UNN reminds who can receive a deferral and can be booked.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

