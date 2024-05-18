In Lviv, only one ASC is currently ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data

Currently, only one ASC in Lviv can provide military personnel with the service of updating their military records. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services of Lviv.

Details

When asked whether men can already update their military registration data in Lviv's ASCs, the call center answered: "As of now, only one office at 14a M. Khvylovoho Street has received access. All others are waiting.

There are 12 administrative service centers in Lviv.

Kyiv's ASCs are ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data from today

Addendum

Earlier, Oleksandr Kulepin , deputy head of the Lviv RMA, assuredthat the Lviv region's ASCs would be ready to provide the service of "updating the data of persons liable for military service" on the 18th.

He noted that on May 16, a news item citing the Lviv Regional State Administration stated that "the government has not yet provided ASCs with access to the necessary systems.

However, they forgot to say that this information is already a week out of date, because we talked about it on May 8. This outdated information has already been disseminated by a number of other media outlets, which is spreading the "betrayal". There is no treason. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have already worked out the mechanism, have already trained administrators and have already provided access, - Kulepin wrote on Facebook.

Recall

Today, on May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force, which, in particular, gives persons liable for military service the right to a postponement of mobilization during martial law. UNN reminds who can receive a deferral and can be booked.