Kyiv's ASCs are ready to accept persons liable for military service to update their data from today
Starting May 18, Kyiv's Administrative Service Centers will be ready to accept persons liable for military service to clarify their military records.
Starting from today, May 18, Kyiv's ASCs will be able to provide military personnel with the service of updating their military registration data. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the call center of the Kyiv Administrative Services Center.
Details
When asked whether men can already update their military registration data at Kyiv's ASCs, the call center answered: "Yes, they can".
Addendum
Natalia Shamrai , director of the KCSA ASC department, reportedthat starting May 18, Kyiv's ASCs are ready to accept persons liable for military service. To apply, you need to have an identity document and, if available, a military ticket or a military registration certificate.
Starting today, May 18, Ukrainian soldiers will be paid monetary remuneration and will be able to take up to 15 days of additional vacation per year for destroying enemy weapons and equipment. Those mobilized will also have the opportunity to receive a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle and will be eligible for compensation under the eHouse program.