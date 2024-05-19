May 19: Rubik's Cube Birthday, Family Medicine Day in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

May 19: Rubik's Cube Birthday, Family Medicine Day in Ukraine

May 19: Rubik's Cube Birthday, Family Medicine Day in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110199 views

It was on May 19, 1974, that Hungarian architect and sculptor Ernő Rubik first presented his mechanical puzzle. It is believed that more than 300 million copies of the classic version of the Rubik's Cube have been sold worldwide.

Today, on May 19, fans of various puzzles all over the world celebrate the birthday of the most iconic of them - the Rubik's Cube, UNN writes.

It was on May 19, 1974 that Hungarian architect and sculptor Erne Rubik first presented his mechanical puzzle, which in its classic version is a 3*3*3 cube with 54 colored stickers.

In 1975, Jerne Rubik applied for a patent, which he received only in 1977. In the same year, the first Rubik's Cube puzzles went on sale in a toy store in Budapest and were an incredible success among customers.

Since 1980, Rubik's Cube has been sold in Europe and the United States. It is believed that more than 300 million copies of the classic version of the Rubik's Cube have been sold worldwide.

Since 2010, May 19 has been the World Family Doctor's Day.  

Family medicine has ancient origins - in ancient Rome, wealthy citizens usually had a special slave at home - a  doctor whose duty was to treat the owners, their children, and other slaves in the house for all ailments.  

However, narrow specialization in family medicine became widespread only in the second half of the twentieth century in the United States, from where it spread to many countries around the world. In particular, to Ukraine, where the Day of Family Medicine is celebrated today.

In 1992, the first family outpatient clinic appeared in Drohobych, in 1994 the Ministry of Health of Ukraine approved the qualification characteristics of the medical specialty "family medicine", and the following year the position of family doctor was created.

In April 2018, the national campaign "A Doctor for Every Family" was launched, and since then, every citizen of our country has the right to be served by a family doctor of their choice.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, there were more than 20,000 family doctors in Ukraine.

Also today, many countries around the world are holding events to mark  World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day.

World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day brings together people around the world to fight inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. According to statistics, these diseases affect more than 10 million people worldwide.

Christians of the Western rite celebrate the Trinity today.

The event marks the descent of the Holy Spirit on the apostles and the birth of the Christian church. The Holy Trinity has an important spiritual significance, as it symbolizes the presence of the Holy Spirit, who empowers and guides the lives of believers.

According to the Orthodox Church calendar, May 19 is the Day of Remembrance of the Myrrh-Bearing Women, those who were with Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, supported the Virgin Mary, and followed the Lord's body to the tomb.

Andrii, Viktor, Maksym, and Anastasiia celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

