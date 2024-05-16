Lost Profit of Ukrainian Enterprises from Russian Aggression: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the evidence base for compensation is being formed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75099 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105895 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148826 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152989 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165200 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45240 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40206 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34173 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52679 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225465 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75099 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52679 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58610 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112738 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
Actual
Lost Profit of Ukrainian Enterprises from Russian Aggression: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the evidence base for compensation is being formed

Lost Profit of Ukrainian Enterprises from Russian Aggression: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the evidence base for compensation is being formed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119203 views

Thousands of Ukrainian businesses are suffering significant losses, including lost profits, due to Russian aggression. Forensic expertise is crucial to confirm damages and establish causation for compensation claims.

Thousands of Ukrainian businesses are suffering considerable losses as a result of Russian aggression. In addition to direct losses from the destruction of production facilities, most of them suffer lost profits because they cannot conduct normal business activities due to the enemy's attack. This type of damage should also be compensated by the Russians. 

The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the assessment of lost profits and the peculiarities of such studies in an exclusive interview with UNN.

According to experts, on the way to obtaining compensation, forensic examination is a tool for confirming the damage caused and a mechanism for establishing a causal link between Russia's military actions and the loss of income. 

"The assessment of damages is carried out in accordance with international standards and Ukrainian legislation. The main indicators that experts work with when establishing losses for companies and enterprises are the destruction or damage to property, lost profits from the impossibility or obstacles to business activities, losses from unpaid goods, works and services provided and consumed in the temporarily occupied territories," the experts say.

Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined02.05.24, 16:14 • 212565 views

At the same time, it is noted that the calculation of lost profits has its own specifics. 

"According to Ukrainian law, lost profits are the revenues that a person could actually receive under normal circumstances if his or her right had not been violated. To assess the indirect damages, the average annual financial performance of the company for the past two years is taken and a projection of future cash flows is made using the appropriate expert methodology, using a discount, taking into account the company's retrospective performance. 

It is important to note that business owners who have suffered should apply for the calculation of lost profits after the restoration of their violated rights. In simple terms, after the resumption of the enterprises' operation, in order to make the calculation of lost profits as efficient as possible and not to require further re-calculation for a new period," explains the experts of KFI.

At this stage, KFI cannot announce the total amount of losses incurred by Ukrainian enterprises in terms of lost profits. However, we are talking about millions of hryvnias for each case. These are funds that both business representatives and the state do not receive in the form of taxes. And all this must be properly documented.

"For the upcoming comprehensive litigation, conclusion and ratification of international agreements with partner countries to transfer sanctioned assets to a special fund that will compensate for losses, it is already important to properly record losses and prepare an evidence base," the experts conclude.

3D scanning and aerial photography: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how the consequences of the destruction caused by Russian aggression are recorded for future courts13.05.24, 15:24 • 158549 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising