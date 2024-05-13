3D scanning and aerial photography: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how the consequences of the destruction caused by Russian aggression are recorded for future courts

Despite the ongoing hostilities, various facilities destroyed and damaged by Russians are still being restored in many regions. However, in order for the facts of the destruction of these facilities to become indisputable evidence of Russian war crimes for future courts, it is necessary to properly conduct the necessary examinations and form the appropriate database.

Experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how this is currently being done, in particular, with the help of 3D scanning and aerial photography, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Experts note that proper fixation of damaged and destroyed facilities before starting the reconstruction process is a key step for the successful restoration of facilities in the affected areas.

At the same time, it is important to record all the circumstances, justify the cause of the destruction, determine the type of weapon used, and calculate the damage.

Therefore, in addition to traditional methods of photo and video recording, 3D scanning and aerial photography are used.

"With the help of 3D scanners, specialists create accurate digital models of damaged structures and buildings. In the vast majority of cases, it is manual scanning that allows digitizing large objects. The datasets are used to create relevant catalogs, so that different objects can be repeatedly returned to and analyzed both in general and in detail after they have been restored.

Aerial surveys from unmanned aerial vehicles and subsequent processing of the source materials using special software and hardware allow us to obtain detailed high-resolution images of the damaged areas, create accurate mapping materials and three-dimensional models that reflect the terrain and objects," the experts said.

Experts emphasize that recording destruction and damage is part of the evidence base for future litigation, determining liability for damages and resolving issues of compensation and material reimbursement for damages. They also note that in their work they use methods recognized in the global expert community

"Such expert methods and approaches are used not only by Ukrainian, but also by expert laboratories of the leading countries of the European Union, which strengthens their authority and objectivity. The entire array of information that is recorded and studied by the Institute's specialists is important for future international trials and will be used as an evidence base," adds the experts of the Institute."

Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined