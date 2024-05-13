3D scanning and aerial photography: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how the consequences of the destruction caused by Russian aggression are recorded for future courts

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59318 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103149 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150657 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246862 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164750 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61831 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100340 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31543 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42426 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236079 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223003 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42426 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112202 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113145 views
3D scanning and aerial photography: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how the consequences of the destruction caused by Russian aggression are recorded for future courts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 158549 views

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise use 3D scanning, aerial photography and other methods to accurately record and document the destruction caused by Russian aggression for use as evidence in future trials.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, various facilities destroyed and damaged by Russians are still being restored in many regions. However, in order for the facts of the destruction of these facilities to become indisputable evidence of Russian war crimes for future courts, it is necessary to properly conduct the necessary examinations and form the appropriate database.

Experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how this is currently being done, in particular, with the help of 3D scanning and aerial photography, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Experts note that proper fixation of damaged and destroyed facilities before starting the reconstruction process is a key step for the successful restoration of facilities in the affected areas.

At the same time, it is important to record all the circumstances, justify the cause of the destruction, determine the type of weapon used, and calculate the damage.

Therefore, in addition to traditional methods of photo and video recording, 3D scanning and aerial photography are used. 

"With the help of 3D scanners, specialists create accurate digital models of damaged structures and buildings. In the vast majority of cases, it is manual scanning that allows digitizing large objects. The datasets are used to create relevant catalogs, so that different objects can be repeatedly returned to  and analyzed both in general and in detail after they have been restored. 

Aerial surveys from unmanned aerial vehicles and subsequent processing of the source materials using special software and hardware allow us to obtain detailed high-resolution images of the damaged areas, create accurate mapping materials and three-dimensional models that reflect the terrain and objects," the experts said.

Experts emphasize that recording destruction and damage is part of the evidence base for future litigation, determining liability for damages and resolving issues of compensation and material reimbursement for damages. They also note that in their work they use methods recognized in the global expert community

"Such expert methods and approaches are used not only by Ukrainian, but also by expert laboratories of the leading countries of the European Union, which strengthens their authority and objectivity. The entire array of information that is recorded and studied by the Institute's specialists is important for future international trials and will be used as an evidence base," adds the experts of the Institute." 

Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined02.05.24, 16:14 • 212565 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
european-unionEuropean Union

Contact us about advertising