Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89396 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109154 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151917 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251731 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174488 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165698 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37266 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71514 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39473 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32838 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65354 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212605 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225056 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89396 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71514 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113203 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114087 views
Actual
Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined

Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 212567 views

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are conducting research to determine the damage caused by Russian aggression and are working with the Council of Europe to verify the owners of destroyed housing and develop a compensation mechanism.

Specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute continue to conduct research to determine the damage caused by the destruction of Ukrainian property by Russian aggressors. In particular, the experts of the institution have joined the cooperation with the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine to verify the owners of the destroyed housing and develop a compensation mechanism. 

Experts-economists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the current priority areas of research and the cooperation with international institutions in the commentary to UNN.

Details

According to experts, this work  is currently being carried out within the framework of 14 areas of expert research, including economic, explosive, military, commodity research, and land valuation.

The main task of forensic experts is to provide the court or other participants in the judicial process with proper evidence in the relevant cases, and it is the expert's opinion that is such evidence for the future provision of payments. This process is definitely not so simple, in particular in the  international context, there are many difficulties that the Ukrainian side is actively working on and  hopefully will overcome over time. However, the Fund for the Restoration of Property and Destroyed Infrastructure is already operating in Ukraine. We are convinced that Russia will ultimately be held responsible for the war in Ukraine and all the destruction, but we need to prepare for international lawsuits now

- noted the experts-economists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Economics.

In addition, the Institute said that it has started working with the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine on the processes of access to compensation for destroyed housing. In particular, specialists and institutions participate in the activities of two projects: "Strengthening judicial and extrajudicial remedies for the protection of the rights of persons affected by the war in Ukraine" and "Promoting the development of housing solutions for persons affected by the war in Ukraine. 

"The agenda includes the issue of verification of owners of housing destroyed during the war in the context of access to compensation under existing national procedures, as well as the future international compensation mechanism," the experts added.

Type of destruction, cost of restoration: the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the peculiarities of establishing damages for enterprises affected by the aggression of the Russian Federation01.02.24, 15:08 • 357267 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarEconomy
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising