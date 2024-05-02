Compensation to Ukrainians for Property Destroyed by the Enemy: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise explained how the amount of damage is determined

Specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute continue to conduct research to determine the damage caused by the destruction of Ukrainian property by Russian aggressors. In particular, the experts of the institution have joined the cooperation with the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine to verify the owners of the destroyed housing and develop a compensation mechanism.

Experts-economists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the current priority areas of research and the cooperation with international institutions in the commentary to UNN.

Details

According to experts, this work is currently being carried out within the framework of 14 areas of expert research, including economic, explosive, military, commodity research, and land valuation.

The main task of forensic experts is to provide the court or other participants in the judicial process with proper evidence in the relevant cases, and it is the expert's opinion that is such evidence for the future provision of payments. This process is definitely not so simple, in particular in the international context, there are many difficulties that the Ukrainian side is actively working on and hopefully will overcome over time. However, the Fund for the Restoration of Property and Destroyed Infrastructure is already operating in Ukraine. We are convinced that Russia will ultimately be held responsible for the war in Ukraine and all the destruction, but we need to prepare for international lawsuits now - noted the experts-economists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Economics.

In addition, the Institute said that it has started working with the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine on the processes of access to compensation for destroyed housing. In particular, specialists and institutions participate in the activities of two projects: "Strengthening judicial and extrajudicial remedies for the protection of the rights of persons affected by the war in Ukraine" and "Promoting the development of housing solutions for persons affected by the war in Ukraine.

"The agenda includes the issue of verification of owners of housing destroyed during the war in the context of access to compensation under existing national procedures, as well as the future international compensation mechanism," the experts added.

