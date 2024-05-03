Militants shelled Dnipropetrovska oblast more than 10 times today, one wounded in Nikopol community

A 44-year-old man was injured in the Nikopol community as a result of another enemy attack, he is in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds. This was reported by the press service of the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

During the day, the Russian army targeted the area 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Myrivska and Pokrovska rural communities shook. A 44-year-old man was injured in Nikopol. He got a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition - says the head of the Dnipro RSA.

It was reportedly damaged as a result of Russian shelling:

13 private houses,

5 outbuildings,



medical institution,



cars and power lines.



Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih district the night before, causing a fire that was extinguished, and also attacked Nikopol and two communities with artillery and drones in the evening, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said Friday.