Militants shelled Dnipropetrovska oblast more than 10 times today, one wounded in Nikopol community
Kyiv • UNN
A 44-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds in Nikopol after Russian forces shelled the Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 10 times today, damaging 13 houses, 5 outbuildings, a medical facility, a car and power lines.
A 44-year-old man was injured in the Nikopol community as a result of another enemy attack, he is in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds. This was reported by the press service of the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
During the day, the Russian army targeted the area 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Myrivska and Pokrovska rural communities shook. A 44-year-old man was injured in Nikopol. He got a shrapnel wound. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition
It was reportedly damaged as a result of Russian shelling:
- 13 private houses,
- 5 outbuildings,
- medical institution,
- cars and power lines.
Recall
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih district the night before, causing a fire that was extinguished, and also attacked Nikopol and two communities with artillery and drones in the evening, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said Friday.