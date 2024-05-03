Ukraine demands suspension of Russian and Belarusian rowers from Olympic qualification

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102108 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112113 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154725 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254822 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175040 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166105 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228347 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30289 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35158 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41343 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38767 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26462 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228347 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239784 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226363 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72977 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79344 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114631 views
Ukraine demands suspension of Russian and Belarusian rowers from Olympic qualification

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21416 views

Ukraine demands that the Russian and Belarusian rowing crews be suspended from Olympic qualification due to violations of IOC recommendations, claiming that their participation represents aggressor countries.

Ukraine demands that the crews of Russian and Belarusian rowers be suspended from Olympic qualification, UNN reports citing the NOC.

Details

The president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Gutzeit, the acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, and the president of the Ukrainian Canoe Federation, Ihor Slivinskyi, sent a joint letter to the leadership of the IOC and the International Canoe Federation, pointing out a gross violation of the IOC's recommendations.

Olympics 2024: Ukrainian athletes win 67 licenses to compete in Paris17.04.24, 13:39 • 20258 views

According to the NOC, the teams (twos) of Russian and Belarusian athletes - both men and women - have been allowed to participate in neutral status at the European Olympic Qualification in Canoeing, scheduled for May 8-9, 2024 in Szeged, Hungary. These participants represent the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus respectively: Vladislav Kravets, Dmitry Natynchik, Vitaly Ershov, Maxim Spesivtsev, Anastasia Dolgova, Svetlana Chernigovskaya, Mikhail Pavlov, Veronika Lianyuk, and Maria Kavalenka.

Image

The IOC guidelines clearly state that teams of athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports cannot be admitted. In other sports, participation of teams (duets in rhythmic swimming or crews - pairs, fours in rowing) is not allowed.

The 2024 Olympics in Paris: Eiffel Tower to be decorated with Olympic rings09.04.24, 10:05 • 49714 views

The undersigned request that this information be taken into account and that all possible measures be taken within their competence to prevent the participation of teams of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, including European Olympic qualifiers and other Olympic qualifying tournaments.

"Ukraine's position remains unchanged that in the context of the ongoing unprecedented brutal military aggression of the Russian Federation with the support of the Republic of Belarus against Ukraine, representatives of the aggressor states have no right to be present in international sports arenas in any status," the statement said.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising