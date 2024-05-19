The napkin on which Messi's first "contract" with FC Barcelona was signed was auctioned off for a huge sum

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82523 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107604 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150438 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40989 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33013 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65214 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224658 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82523 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59399 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113866 views
The napkin on which Messi's first "contract" with FC Barcelona was signed was auctioned off for a huge sum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112402 views

The napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with FC Barcelona in 2000 was sold at auction for £762,400.

The napkin that started Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona was sold at auction for almost more than 760 thousand pounds. This was reported by UNN with reference to the international auction house Bonhams.

Details

The napkin, which FC Barcelona pledged to buy for Lionel Messi, who was 13 years old at the time, was sold at auction for £762,400.

It is a "handwritten document signed by (Carles Rexach, Josep Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli) in Spanish on a standard Spanish napkin, committing FC Barcelona to sign 13-year-old Lionel Messi, as amended," Bonhams said.

Image

Context

In 2000, Lionel Messi, then 13 years old, was on trial at FC Barcelona, but the process of obtaining an official contract stalled, frustrating his father, Jorge Horacio Messi, who threatened to take his son to other clubs. Sensing the urgency, Carles Rexach, then Barcelona's sporting director, took an unconventional step: meeting with Messi's agents at a tennis club, Rexach asked the waiter for a 16.5 cm by 16.5 cm napkin on which he scribbled the terms of the Argentine's contract. The napkin was kept for all these years and brought to the auction house by one of the three signatories, namely agent Horacio Gaggioli, who recommended the young Argentine.

HelpHelp

Messi played for Barcelona at the age of 16. He scored 672 goals in 778 games in which he played under the colors of the Catalan group.

Image

He is considered the best player of his generation and one of the best in the history of football.

Recall

[UNN previously reported that the legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 would be auctioned in March 2024with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsUNN Lite
lionel-messiLionel Messi

Contact us about advertising