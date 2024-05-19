In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers have introduced a new school subject, "moral foundations of family life," in which children are taught "Russian values." The lessons focus on "Russian spirituality" and "traditions," promoting ideas about the role of women as childbearers and submission to men, and men as defenders of the fatherland. Written by UNN with reference to Resistance.

In the temporarily occupied territories, a new school subject, "moral foundations of family life," has been introduced, teaching students "Russian values." Lessons emphasize "Russian spirituality" and "traditions," teaching that women should give birth and obey their husbands, and men should defend the homeland. This subject promotes the image of an "ideal Russian family" where men die in wars and women raise new soldiers. However, the lessons do not mention the personal life of President Vladimir Putin, who has children out of wedlock and violates the traditions of the "Russian family" by leaving his wife.

