Weapons must be silenced: Macron said Trump intends to get Russia to agree to a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
The French President stated that Trump is committed to the conditions that Russia must meet for a 30-day ceasefire. Macron said he spoke with Zelensky about the conversation with Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron says that US President Donald Trump is determined to have Russia agree to a ceasefire, reports UNN.
Trump is committed to the conditions that Russia must meet for a 30-day ceasefire, Macron said.
The French president said in a post on X that Russia must prove that it really wants peace.
He also said that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his conversation with Trump yesterday.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia must stop making demands17.03.25, 22:24 • 16834 views
Enough death. Enough destroyed lives. Enough destruction. Weapons must be silenced. Abuse and sabotage must stop. Deported Ukrainian children must be reunited with their families. These are all the conditions that Russia must fulfill. And I know President Trump's commitment to this
According to him, now it is necessary to "move forward with all our partners to present a concrete peace plan".
A peace plan that provides reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. A peace plan that guarantees lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe. A peace plan that prevents Russia from attacking again
Earlier
US President Donald Trump said that on Tuesday morning, March 18, he will have a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, the United States wants to see if it can put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
White House: The United States is closer to a peace agreement than ever before17.03.25, 20:26 • 50167 views