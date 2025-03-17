Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia must stop making demands
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy and Macron discussed peace initiatives, including a 30-day ceasefire, but Ukraine insists on no conditions from Russia. France supports Ukraine in security guarantees.
Ukraine and France are coordinating further steps towards peace. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
The head of Ukraine held another conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. During the discussion, the results of Saturday's online meeting of world leaders were summed up, at which more and more countries expressed their readiness to support initiatives aimed at restoring a just peace.
Among the key issues raised was a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine demonstrates openness to this step, but emphasizes that its implementation requires the termination of any prior demands from the terrorist country.
Ukraine is ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. But in order to proceed with its implementation, Russia must stop making demands. And we also talked about this with President Macron
Much attention was also paid to security guarantees. France takes a clear position in this direction, and the Ukrainian side fully supports its approach. Work on coordinating specific mechanisms is ongoing, and Kyiv is coordinating further steps with international partners.
The President of Ukraine thanked France for its active participation in joint efforts for the speedy establishment of peace.
