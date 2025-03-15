Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer and others spoke at the "coalition of the willing" meeting
Kyiv • UNN
Leaders from various countries, including Ukraine, France, and Great Britain, spoke at the "coalition of the willing" meeting in London. Approximately 25 countries are expected to join the call.
Leaders of various countries, including Ukraine, France, and Great Britain, spoke at the "coalition of the willing" meeting in London, according to Sky News, UNN writes.
Details
Although the "coalition of the willing" video call is taking place behind closed doors, there are some details as to who has already spoken.
A British Sky News source in the country's government said that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke at the meeting.
Yesterday evening, the British Prime Minister's office on Downing Street reported that about 25 countries and organizations are expected to join the call, which was expected to last about 90 minutes.
A government source just told Sky News that the conversation is coming to an end, meaning it lasted a little longer than originally planned.
Addition
A meeting of world leaders to discuss peacekeeping in Ukraine in the format of a "coalition of the willing", convened by Starmer, began in London, and he made several comments at the beginning of the meeting.
The British Prime Minister called on world leaders to continue to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for an unconditional ceasefire.