White House: The United States is closer to a peace agreement than ever before
Kyiv • UNN
The press secretary stated the proximity to a peace agreement and the president's determination to achieve it. Trump intends to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine with Putin on March 18.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press conference that "we have never been closer to a peace agreement," reports UNN.
"We are on the 10-yard line of peace, and we have never been closer to a peace agreement than at this moment," said Leavitt.
"The President is determined to achieve it," she adds.
Earlier
Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place as part of the American leader's insistence on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Let us remind you
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the negotiations on Ukraine are discussing the issues of Kursk region, Zaporizhzhia NPP and occupied territories. Ceasefire is a complex process.