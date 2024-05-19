Zelensky and First Lady honor victims of repression in Bykivnia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the victims of Soviet political repression in the Bykivnia forest. UNN reports with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

Today we honor the memory of millions of people who were killed by the totalitarian system. Today in the Bykivnia Forest we remember all the victims of Soviet political repression. And we remind them how important it is to survive in our battle now. To stand up to the modern Russian system, which is a descendant of that totalitarianism - the head of state said.

For reference

The Bykivnia burial ground for victims of Stalinist repression is one of the largest in Ukraine. The number of people buried in the Bykivnia forest has not been definitively established; according to historians, it may range from 20 to 100 thousand people.

Recall

On the third Sunday of May, Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repression. Every year, Ukrainians hold mourning events across the country in honor of those who died as a result of the forced introduction of communist ideology.