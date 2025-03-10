Odesa is under attack by enemy drones, explosions are heard
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions and the operation of air defense systems are heard in Odesa due to an attack by enemy drones. Residents are asked to stay in shelters, and due to the attack.
Hostile drones are attacking Odesa, the city is loud, reports UNN.
"Explosions can be heard in the city! Stay in safe places," said the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov.
According to local media, explosions and the sounds of air defense systems can be heard in the city.
Residents of the Odesa region are asked to stay in safe places until the all-clear.
