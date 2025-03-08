Russian drone attack on Odesa left up to 1500 people without electricity: new photos of the aftermath
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked the energy and civilian infrastructure of Odesa. A hangar, an industrial building, a gas station, a car dealership, and other facilities were damaged, leaving about 1500 residents without power.
Due to another massive attack by the Russian Federation with drones on Odesa targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, nearly one and a half thousand local residents were left without electricity, reported the Odesa regional prosecutor's office on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on the evening of March 7, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with strike drones, reportedly of the "Shahed-136" type. "The targets were energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city," the prosecutor's office reported.
A hangar with agricultural machinery, a four-story building of an industrial enterprise, a gas station building, a car shop, a service station, a car dealership, and at least 8 vehicles were damaged and destroyed.
Due to the enemy's attack, nearly one and a half thousand local residents were left without electricity,