Fires broke out, critical infrastructure was damaged: the consequences of the massive drone attack in Odesa were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out a massive drone strike on Odesa, causing fires and damage to infrastructure. Industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and residential buildings were affected, but there are no casualties.
Russian troops launched a massive drone strike on Odesa in the evening of March 7. Fires broke out in the city, and many damages were recorded. This was reported by UNN citing Telegram channels of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov.
As a result of the massive drone attack in Odesa, fires broke out. A hangar with agricultural machinery, a car service building, a car shop, solar panels stacked in an open area, and a four-story industrial building were on fire.
The rescuers' message notes that critical infrastructure was also affected.
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries.
The mayor of the city, Hennadiy Trukhanov, also wrote about the consequences of the attack. He confirmed that the enemy's targets remain unchanged, focusing on energy and civilian infrastructure. According to him, as a result of the shelling, industrial and service sector facilities, as well as residential buildings, were damaged.
"KP 'City Roads' is already clearing the roadway so that public transport can operate in the morning. In the morning, special equipment will also be dispatched to eliminate the consequences. Employees of the Housing and Communal Services will be involved. If necessary, we will deploy an operational headquarters where documents can be submitted for state monetary compensation and assistance from the city budget," - Trukhanov informed.
Reminder
On Friday evening, Russian drones attacked the civilian and energy infrastructure of Odesa. As a result of the attack, an industrial building and a gas station were damaged.
