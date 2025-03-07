Russians launch three strikes on Dobropillya in Donetsk region: 5 dead, 15 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling, at least 5 people have died and 15 have been injured in Dobropillia, Donetsk region. 4 apartment buildings have been damaged, and rescuers continue to work at the site of the tragedy.
As a result of shelling in the city of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region on the evening of March 7, at least five people were killed and 15 injured. This was reported by UNN citing Telegram of the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration (RSA) Vadym Filashkin.
Details
On Friday, March 7 at 23:04, the head of the Donetsk RSA Vadym Filashkin published preliminary consequences of the strike on Dobropillia.
At least 5 people were killed and 15 injured — these are the preliminary consequences of the strikes on Dobropillia
"During the night, the Russians struck the city with three attacks. According to preliminary information, 4 apartment buildings were damaged," Filashkin clarified.
The final number of victims and the extent of the destruction will be determined later. Currently, authorities, police, rescuers, and all responsible services are working at the impact sites
He urged not to put oneself in mortal danger and to evacuate in a timely manner.
Recall
Russian troops carried out airstrikes on Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka, and Kramatorsk. As a result of enemy shelling, 13 civilians were injured in a day, and 116 infrastructure facilities were damaged in 9 settlements.
