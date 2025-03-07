Russians shelled Mykolaiv region: one of the injured is in extremely serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the artillery shelling by Russians in the Kutsurub community, two local residents were injured. A 51-year-old woman has been hospitalized in serious condition, while a 48-year-old man received outpatient care.
In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops shelled the Kutsurub community with artillery during the day, injuring two local residents, reported on Friday the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim on Telegram, writes UNN.
The Russians struck the Kutsurub community with artillery during the day. A 51-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were injured. The woman is in extremely serious condition and has been hospitalized in the city
According to him, the man received outpatient medical assistance.
Supplement
According to the head of the RMA, yesterday, March 6, around 16:53, the enemy carried out an artillery shelling of the Kutsurub community, with no casualties reported.
Today, March 7, at 6:20, the enemy attacked Ochakiv with an FPV drone. As a result, the windows of a private house were damaged. There are no casualties.
During the night of March 7, the forces and means of air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed one UAV of the Shahed "131/136" type and one cruise missile of the "Kalibr" type.