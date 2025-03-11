Russia attacked Odessa: fires in a warehouse and in a residential building
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa late in the evening on March 10. As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a private house, at a toy warehouse, and in a fuel tank.
The Russian army attacked Odesa with drones late in the evening on March 10. As a result of the enemy attack, fires were recorded in the city. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper.
The enemy once again launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones. As a result of the attack, a private residential house, a children's toy warehouse, and a fuel tank caught fire.
The official added that information regarding the injured is being clarified, and all relevant services are working on eliminating the consequences.
Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk10.03.25, 23:16 • 22570 views