Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening of March 10, the occupiers carried out another shelling of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary data, the city's civilian infrastructure was hit.
Russian troops once again shelled the city of Kramatorsk on the evening of March 10. This was reported at 22:50 on Telegram by the Kramatorsk City Council, as reported by UNN.
Kramatorsk was subjected to enemy shelling - civilian infrastructure. We are clarifying the consequences.
Militants drop airborne missile launcher on Kramatorsk residential area, 18-year-old boy killed: details of shelling in Donetsk region over the day02.03.25, 10:12 • 48182 views