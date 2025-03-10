Negotiations in Saudi Arabia: Ukraine will propose establishing a ceasefire and a ban on long-range strikes
Tomorrow at the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will propose to the USA to establish a ceasefire at sea and a ban on long-range strikes. The Ukrainian side will also insist on the release of prisoners.
According to the source, the Ukrainian side during the negotiations with the USA will propose establishing a ceasefire at sea and a ban on long-range strikes, and Ukraine will also insist on the release of prisoners.
Details
According to the source, the Ukrainian side during the negotiations with the USA will propose establishing a ceasefire at sea and a ban on long-range strikes, and Ukraine will also insist on the release of prisoners.
Supplement
Tomorrow, March 11, negotiations will take place in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and the USA. negotiations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia.
Zelensky arrived today, March 10, in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, Zelensky reported that on Monday he would meet with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will remain for a meeting on Tuesday with the American team.
Financial Times reported that during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukraine will try to convince the USA to restore intelligence and military support, assuring White House chief Donald Trump that President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to quickly end the war with Russia.