The Vice President of the United States explained why Americans cannot buy a home

J.D. Vance spoke at the National League of Cities conference in Washington about housing affordability issues. He linked the rise in housing prices to illegal immigration and emphasized the importance of homeownership for American society.
During his speech at the National League of Cities conference this afternoon in Washington, D.C., U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance reflected on how much of what constituted the American dream is unattainable, particularly discussing people who are losing the opportunity to buy a home, reports UNN.
"We want Americans to be able to afford the American dream of homeownership because we know that when people own their homes, it makes them stakeholders. It makes them stakeholders in their neighborhoods, in their cities, and ultimately, of course, in this country that we all love so much," he said.
Vance blames the sharp rise in housing prices - which could rise even more due to Trump's tariff policy, experts warned - on illegal immigration. Vance was briefly interrupted by a person from the crowd who disagreed with his comments on illegal immigration.
