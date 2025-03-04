Vance criticized the peacekeeping mission plan in Ukraine, causing outrage in Britain.
Kyiv • UNN
The Vice President of the United States opposed the proposal from Britain and France to send peacekeepers to Ukraine. Instead, he supported the agreement on the distribution of income from natural resources between the United States and Ukraine.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance rejected the initiative from the United Kingdom and France to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, calling it less effective in deterring Russia than the mineral deal proposed by Donald Trump. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.
Details
As is known, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are promoting the idea of creating an international peacekeeping coalition that would ensure stability in Ukraine after the war ends. They have already received support from several countries but emphasize that the success of the initiative depends on Washington's position.
Vance, who has often criticized European leaders as poor defenders of free speech and publicly clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week, sharply dismissed this assumption in his interview with Fox News.
Instead, he praised the yet-to-be-signed mineral deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, under which Kyiv would pay 50% of its revenues from its state natural resources into a fund that would invest in Ukraine. Trump claimed that having American workers in Ukraine would be sufficient to stop further encroachments from Russia.
"If you need real security guarantees, if you really want to ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, then the best security guarantee is to provide Americans with economic growth in Ukraine's future "
According to him, "this is a much better security guarantee than 20,000 soldiers from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years."
Such comments provoked a sharp response in London, particularly from the affiliated U.S. Republican Party, the Conservatives. Vance said that interpreting his comments as disrespectful to the United Kingdom or France was "absurdly dishonest."
I don't even mention the United Kingdom and France in this video, even though both countries have bravely fought alongside the U.S. for the last 20 years and even longer. But let's be honest: there are many countries that voluntarily (privately or publicly) provide support without having either combat experience or military equipment to do anything meaningful
Reminder
Earlier, The Guardian reported that the Canadian Prime Minister does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of foreign contingents in Ukraine after a peace agreement with the Russian Federation is reached. Canada will continue to support Ukraine by all possible means.
According to him, Canada will continue to support Ukraine "as needed, by all possible means and for as long as necessary."